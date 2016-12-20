20 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Waqle-Ajuran Clan Accuses South West State President of Electoral Fraud

The Scholars, intellectuals and politicians of Waqle-Ajuran tribe have accused president of South West state Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden of corrupting the clan's lower house seat of the federal parliament.

Idris Osman Hajji, who was among six parliamentary candidates run for the lower house seat of Waqle-Ajarun clan said their legitimate electoral delegates have been changed and replaced with fake delegates by Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Shabelle, Mr Hajji said the illegal delegates elected a candidate named Hassan who got the support of South West State president Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden.

He added Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden, the president of South West also replaced the clan chief with a chief from another clan called Jiido, who can't represent their tribe's determination in the election.

