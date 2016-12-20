19 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Oil and Gas Calls On Juba to Move the Stalemate of Other Conventions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Minister of Oil and Gas, D r. Mohammed Zaid Awad has called on the State of South Sudan to remove the deadlock in other conventions signed by the two sides in Addis Ababa to join the Oil Agreement and the related economic issues.

This came when the minister met, Monday, at his office, the delegation of South Sudan State accompanied the Oil Minister.

The meeting has discussed the process of the economic and political relations between the two countries and means for developing them further.

The parliamentary delegation has described President Al-Basher decision for revising the oil fees and other related economic issues as courageous and gears to the interest of the people of the two countries, referring to the necessity for the provision of the technical assistances in the fields of oil and operating the stalled fields as the country depends 100% on oil resources.

The MPs stressed the necessity for opening the join borders to facilitate the movement of citizens and goods between the two states.

Sudan

Juba and Khartoum Agree to Extend Oil Agreement

Sudan and South Sudan have extended an oil transit agreement signed in September 2012 for another three years. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.