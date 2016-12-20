Sudan: Minister of Oil and Gas Calls On Juba to Move the Stalemate of Other Conventions

Khartoum — Minister of Oil and Gas, D r. Mohammed Zaid Awad has called on the State of South Sudan to remove the deadlock in other conventions signed by the two sides in Addis Ababa to join the Oil Agreement and the related economic issues.

This came when the minister met, Monday, at his office, the delegation of South Sudan State accompanied the Oil Minister.

The meeting has discussed the process of the economic and political relations between the two countries and means for developing them further.

The parliamentary delegation has described President Al-Basher decision for revising the oil fees and other related economic issues as courageous and gears to the interest of the people of the two countries, referring to the necessity for the provision of the technical assistances in the fields of oil and operating the stalled fields as the country depends 100% on oil resources.

The MPs stressed the necessity for opening the join borders to facilitate the movement of citizens and goods between the two states.