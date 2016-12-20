Angola: Training Center for Navigating Personnel Unveiled

Luanda — A training center for rescue and evacuation, fire fighting and water survival was inaugurated Monday in Luanda, at the facilities of 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in a ceremony chaired by the Minister of Transport, Augusto Da Silva Tomás.

The project, owned by LUNAAR-DT, a private company dedicated to the training of the Navigation Personnel (PNC) and Technical Navigational Personnel (PNT) - members of the crew of an aircraft - arises in compliance with the recommendations of ICAO and INAVIC.

At the opening ceremony, the chairperson of the Board of Directors of LUNAAR-DT, Ana Paula dos Santos, expressed her satisfaction at the conclusion of the project, which, although provisional, will allow us to reach the objectives set out.

He acknowledged that, despite the difficulties encountered in establishing this temporary training center, it will help to reduce TAAG's expenditure on training of navigational personnel.

At the time, its director of the center, Fernando da Cruz, recalled that this project became an asset for the country, since, until its constitution, the navigating and crew members were trained in countries such as Brazil, Portugal and South Africa, which cost TAAG large sums.