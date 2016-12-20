Maputo — Unknown gunmen on Friday morning assassinated a prominent member of Mozambique's man opposition party, the rebel movement Renamo, in the northern city of Nampula, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

The victim, Jose Almeida Murevete, was a Renamo member of the Nampula Provincial Assembly. He was killed early in the morning, when the gunmen attacked his house in an outlying Nampula neighbourhood.

Eye-witnesses said that at least 80 shots were fired, and the ground was littered with spent AK-47 cartridges. The assassins stole nothing from the house, making it quite clear that the sole purpose of the raid was to kill Murevete.

The house is less than 100 metres from a police post. Yet no police agents reacted to the sound of gunfire. No policemen turned up at Murevete's house until long after the assassins had left.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the spokesperson for the Nampula Provincial Police Command, Zacarias Nacute, admitted that the police do not yet have any clues as to the identity of the assassins. He pledged that the police are working to track down the killers and bring them to justice.

Renamo has not yet reacted to the assassination.