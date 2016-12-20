19 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Juba Delegation Briefed On Oil Services Centers in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Mohamed Zayid Awad has revealed the great role being played by the oil and gas industry service centers in the development and indigenization of the oil industry in the country.

This came during a meeting with the Minister of Oil at the Republic of South Sudan Ezekiel Lol Catkuoth and the technical and parliamentary delegation accompanying him in an introductory tour on the services being provided by the centers including laboratory center, training center, the oil information center and the engineering examination center.

Dr. Awad explained that the centers have a significant role in providing all services needed by the oil sector such as conducting of laboratory operations in the petroleum sector from upstream to downstream as well as the processes of water treatment and the environment, programs of welding and minerals, provision of oil information on the geology of Sudan and information of oil wells and seismic survey maps. In addition to the training services and capacity building of cadres working in the sector in all engineering, administrative and economic fields. That is besides their leading role in conducting research and studies related to the development and indigenization of the oil industry in the country.

The Oil Minister at the Republic of South Sudan, who is visiting Sudan these days to extend the Oil Pact, praised the role of these centers in providing all the oil and gas industry services, looking forward to the prospects of cooperation between the two countries and to take advantage of the Sudan leading experience in establishing the foundations of the oil industry to develop the oil industry in the Republic of South Sudan.

Sudan

Juba and Khartoum Agree to Extend Oil Agreement

Sudan and South Sudan have extended an oil transit agreement signed in September 2012 for another three years. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.