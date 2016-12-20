Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - Ban Condemns Killing of UN Peacekeeper

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has condemned the killing of a peacekeeper from South Africa deployed with the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in North Kivu earlier today.

The Secretary-General "calls on the authorities of the DRC [Democratic Republic of the Congo] to ensure that this attack is investigated and its perpetrators are brought to justice. He underlines, once again, that attacks against UN peacekeepers are unacceptable," according to a statement issued by Mr. Ban's spokesperson.

The peacekeeper was killed in Butembo during an exchange of fire with suspected combatants of a Mayi Mayi armed group. Two other peacekeepers from South Africa were also injured, the statement added. According to MONUSCO, a member of National Police was also killed.

Maman S. Sidikou, the Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of MONUSCO, also strongly condemned the mission referred to as a militia attack.

"Underlining that attacks against peacekeepers are considered a war crime and that perpetrators will be held accountable, Maman Sidikou reaffirms that this heinous attack will not undermine the commitment and determination of MONUSCO to fulfil its protection of civilians and neutralization of armed groups mandate," said a statement issued by the Mission.

Mr. Ban and Mr. Sidikou expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the governments of DRC and South Africa. They also wished the injured a quick recovery.