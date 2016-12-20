19 December 2016

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Teshome G. Mariam Passes Away At 86

Teshome Gebremariam Bokan, a prominent corporate lawyer, has passed away on Friday, December 16, 2016, at the age of 86. He passed away on his birthday while away on a business trip to Namibia, according to people close to his family.

One of perhaps two remaining in a generation of western educated intellectuals right after the Second World War, Teshome was a revered lawyer and legal scholar. He was also instrumental during the formation of the Organization of African Union (OAU), in Addis Abeba, back in the early 1960s. He had served as an attorney general as well as deputy minister and state minister for Mines & Energy during the time of Emperor Hailesellasie. He was also detained for many years during the reign of the Marxist Military government.

Teshome's remain is expected to arrive from Namibia on Tuesday and funeral is scheduled the following day, according to people close to the family. He has survived by his wife, daughter and a grand daughter.

