Angola: Governor Admits Fulfillment of Social Projects in 2016

Cabinda — The governor of northern Cabinda province, Aldina Matilde Catembo, admitted Monday that during the year 2016 the provincial government has complied with its social and development program of Cabinda.

Matilde Catembo, who was speaking at the year-end ceremony held at the local government palace, stressed that the year 2016, which is about to end, was characterized in a peculiar national economic context influenced by the economic and financial crisis that the country has faced since the second half of 2014, resulting in a drastic reduction in the price of oil in the international market.

The governor also went on to say that the government tried to fully comply with the guidelines issued by the Government on the one hand and on the other hand the development plan of Cabinda province from 2013-2017 as the first medium-term planning instrument approved since 2013.

She also pointed out that, in 2016, there were significant variations in the decrease in budget allocations for expenditure on goods and services and investments, so that several achievements that should directly influence the improvement of the living quality of populations have been postponed in almost all province.

Aldina Catembo thanked the participation of various social groups of the province of Cabinda in solving some problems of basic sanitation and access to the city of Cabinda.