After the West African regional bloc ECOWAS heads of States summit conveyed in Nigerian capital Abuja and subsequent statement on the political crisis in The Gambia, the President-Elect Adama Barrow has issued a statement calling on the outgoing President Yahya Jammeh to peacefully hands over power in the interest of national reconciliation.

President-Elect Barrow also used the opportunity to remind the nation of the legitimacy of his presidency, which is endorsed both nationally and internationally. He also thank all those who exercised their civic duty to endorse him as the next president of the republic.

Below is the full press statement read by Hon. Halifa Sallah on behalf of President-elect Barrow on Sunday during a press conference.

"A Government is recognized by states and peoples in Africa today because of Constitutional legitimacy. The Constitution of the Gambia states that the Authority to govern in the Gambia must be derived from the votes cast by the Gambian people. On the 1st December 2016 the Sovereign Gambian people had their say.

On 2nd December 2016 the IEC gave its verdict. All the contestants agreed that I am the chosen President of the Republic of the Gambia.

The decision of the incumbent to change his earlier decision to accept the results and ensure smooth and peaceful hand over of Executive power came by surprise. His Decision to reject the results has given rise to national and international reaction against his change of heart.

My position as President Elect and that of Coalition 2016 is clear. Section 63 Subsection 2 of the Constitution orders that I assume Office on the day the term of Office of Outgoing President Jammeh expires. He assumed office on 19th January 2012. His term expires in January 2017, after serving Five years, as provided by the Constitution.

We therefore hold that outgoing President Jammeh is the lawful President of The Gambia until his term expires in January 2017. On the day his term expires my term, as the lawful President of The Gambia, begins. This is the law of the land.

My status as Incoming President has unquestionable Constitutional legitimacy. I am therefore preparing to assume office after Outgoing President Jammeh's term expires in January and the team for the inauguration is at work. This is what I told the Gambian people in particular and the International Community at large.

Today, I wish to take this opportunity to inform the Nation that the Constitutional legitimacy of my status as an Incoming President has been endorsed at home and abroad.

At home, Civil Society groups in large numbers are endorsing the results of the Elections and are calling on the incumbent not to obstruct the smooth transfer of Executive power.

They are the Gambia Bar Association, Medical and Dental Association of The Gambia (MDAG), Gambia Labour Congress, Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA), Initiative for the Promotion of Democracy and Good-Governance (IPDG), Gambia National Trade Union Congress, Gambia Press Union, University of The Gambia Faculty And Staff Association (UTGFSA), Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), National Youth Council, National Youth Parliament, Gambia Association of Public Health Officers (GAPHO), Civil Society Coalition (CSO) on Elections – The Gambia, The Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (TANGO), Female Lawyers Association Gambia (FLAG), Musicians' Union of the Gambia, Gambia Association of Music Producers And Promoters, African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ADHRS), National Association of Gambia Nurses and Midwives (NAGNM) and Think Young Women. The list continues to grow by the day to confirm the resolution of Gambians in ensuring that the Democratic process and outcome are not derailed by undemocratic means.

These initiatives have confirmed the internal legitimacy of my Incoming Presidency. Those who do their national duty do not want to be thanked but I must commend them for defending the Constitution and the Sovereignty of the people.

Externally, the ECOWAS Heads of State deployed a High-level Mission of Heads of State to The Gambia on 13th December 2016 to review the political situation with all stakeholders. The delegation comprised Her Excellency Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, President of Liberia and Chairperson of the Authority, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, President of Sierra Leone, and H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana. They are now calling on Outgoing President Yahya Jammeh to accept the results of the polls and refrain from any action likely to compromise the transition and peaceful transfer of power to me as President-elect.

They are also calling for my safety and protection to be guaranteed as requested by The Coalition. They also concurred with the Coalition's position that I should be sworn in on the day the term of office of the Outgoing President expires in conformity with the Gambian Constitution and promised to grace the occasion in their numbers.

In pursuance of peace and reconciliation, they selected a duo to mediate. His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will serve as the Mediator in the Gambia and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, shall serve as Co-Chair. They also requested for AU and the UN endorsement of all decisions made and invited their collaboration to implement them.

Prior to this landmark initiative by the Heads of State of ECOWAS, I did receive endorsement from the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General to West Africa and the Sahel, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Chair of The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, UN Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon, Senegal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mankeur Ndiaye, US State Department, West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF). The list keeps on increasing to confirm the external legitimacy of my status as President Elect.

In the spirit of National reconciliation, I still wish to call on Outgoing President Jammeh to accept his status in good faith and facilitate a smooth transfer of power.

This is what is in line with the National interest which he has sworn to uphold and defend under the Constitution. In the letter and spirit of our National Anthem, Gambians want to live in unity, freedom and peace each day. For their sake let the doors be open to ensure a peaceful transfer of Executive power."

