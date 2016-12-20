Angola: 36 New Judges Join Justice System

Luanda — The Justice System in Angola will be strengthened from Tuesday with the inauguration of 36 new Judges in a ceremony chaired by the Chief Judge of the Superior Council of Judicial Magistracy, Manuel Aragão.

According to the program that reached Angop Monday, the event will take place in the Noble Hall of the Justice Palace in Luanda.

Last February 24, 2016 eight presiding judges of the provincial courts of Huambo, Cuanza Sul, Lobito, Bengo, Cuanza Norte, Moxico, Namibe and Cunene were sworn in.

On that occasion, the chief judge of the Superior Council for the Judiciary, Manuel da Costa Aragão, drew attention to the newly elected lawmakers, regarding the Law on Precautionary Measures in Criminal Proceedings and the effective functioning of the judge of shift.

Manuel da Costa Aragão lamented that more than half of the requests for habeas corpus sent to the Supreme Court are paralyzed for lack of response to requests from the respective chambers.

On the other hand, he advocated the revitalization of coordination meetings with an effective agenda for solving all the problems that exist in the organs that intervene in the administration of justice.