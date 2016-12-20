Ethiopia: Addis Planning Resilient Strategy

I recently heard an exciting news that Addis Ababa has become part of the Hundred Resilient Cities (100RC), an initiative that would help cities all over the world face up to various socio-economic problems that are growing part of the 21st century. The news reminded me of the other successes Addis has come to achieve in recent years, but this one is the 'Crème de la Crème' and a basis for future success.

This city has been attracting the global community and international organizations in a way that made it an attractive destination for certain global & continental gatherings and conferences. As a seat for African Union, African Union Economic Commission and various diplomatic missions, Addis is third in hosting international and continental organizations next to New York and Brussels

It is no wonder that Addis is shining with all these achievements in the multilateral arena, given that the city has been going through enormous development and the progress has been witnessed, confirmed, and lauded by the global community.

The ever booming infrastructure in several sectors, the growing number of international hotels, the peace and stability, the moderate weather conditions, and most of all, the great hospitality of its people (loving, friendly and warm, which is typical African) are some of the values that enabled the city to win this great image.

Now, Addis Ababa's image has elevated to another plane level by becoming part of the Resilient City network. There was a workshop that brought 100 resilient cities and stakeholders together to develop Addis Ababa's Resilient Strategy.

The 100 cities resilience framework emphasizes meeting basic needs, which is enabling the public in the city; meet its basic needs particularly in times of crisis. There are also other eleven topics or goals on the framework under four essential principles: health & well-being, economy & society, infrastructure & environment, and leadership & strategy.

The most important benefit of being part of the 100 RC is the support that will come from the network, which according to City Mayor Diriba Kuma, will help Addis address its challenges in a proactive and holistic manner.

The "Resilience Agenda-Setting Workshop" is said to be Addis Ababa's first engagement with the 100 RC network, which includes cities like London, New York, Bangkok and Rio de Janeiro. The workshop is also expected to bring other set of partners and stakeholders from across the city, comprising the public and private sector, non-profit associations, Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), academia and civic groups into the process of the resilient plan. It seeks to identify the threats the city is facing, as well as those which have never been discovered, while implementing resilience building tools and plans to address the threats.

According to the city Administration, Addis Ababa will name a Chief Resilient Officer(CRO) which is expected to be a new position in the city government. The CRO will lead the city's resilient efforts and continue to engage stakeholders, resilient experts and 100RC staff in drafting a comprehensive Resilient strategy.

It is also indicated that the city will receive technical supports and resources to develop and implement the Resilient Strategy. Financial and logistical guidance for establishing an innovative CRO; technical support for the Resilient Strategy; access to solutions, service providers and partners; and membership in a global network.

The most important significance of the Resilient Strategy is that it will pay due attention to meeting the needs of people living with poverty and vulnerable members of the public.

Even though the city has already been putting a great effort in addressing poverty and vulnerability problems through its multisectoral and inclusive socioeconomic development programs, there are still challenges to fully eradicate these problems.

In my view, the ever growing population could be one factor that is causing difficulty in the process of reaching and providing access to benefit everyone from the fruits of the economic development.

Of course, population growth is caused by the escalating development that made Addis Ababa the city of opportunities. The booming construction by itself is drawing massive amount of labor force from all corners of the country to Addis every year. Many other citizens also come to the city for other opportunities and permanent residence. Notwithstanding the fact that population growth has its negative impact, it cannot be denied that it's the human resource which is building this city.

Therefore, the Resilient Strategy will hopefully consider balancing the city's population and its man made and natural resources for fair distribution and access. In this case, creating other cities of opportunity could also help in reducing the pressure that Addis Ababa is shouldering due to population growth.