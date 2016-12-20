19 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: River Navigation to Boost Angola-Zambia Trade

Menongue — Angola and the Republic of Zambia are expected to boost trade in the short term between the two neighboring countries as part of the implementation of the Cuango River navigation project.

According to the Transport minister, Augusto da Silva Tomas, who visited the municipality of Rivungo, the implementation of the Fluvial Navigation Project is a project that will increase employment, boost production in the municipalities of Cuito Cuanavale, Mavinga and Rivungo (Angola).

Augusto Tomás said that the project will improve the living conditions of the population living in the riverside area of Rivungo Municipality.

