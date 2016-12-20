Ethiopia: Preserving Heritages Is Preserving Identity

Photo: The Ethiopian News Agency

The Gada system is largely practised by the Oromo people.

editorial

Cultural and historical heritages are the manifestation of a given society's social, economic and political identity. Be it tangible or intangible both cultural and historical heritages are good manifestations of that particular society. They serve like a mirror to the existing generation what had been in the past.

Ethiopia abounds in diversified tangible and intangible natural and historical heritages. The country is also a land of millennial long history and the cradle of mankind. It as well is a heritage site for the world admirable outstanding universal values. In a historic country like Ethiopia, historical and cultural heritages have a great significance for its generation.

The country has nine tangible world heritages and three intangible cultural heritages including "Geda" which is recently inscribed by UNESCO at the Inter-Governmental Committee 11th session held in Addis Ababa for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritages. This is a good indication that Ethiopia is the first country in Africa in getting more intangible cultural heritages inscribed in the list of world heritages.

However, despite the fact that the country is endowed with both tangible and intangible resources most of the non-renewable heritages are faced with several natural and man made problems.

Some efforts are under way to protect these heritages. Here it is worth to appreciate the support of the Embassy of the United States of America and the Turkish Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Using its US Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation Programme the US government has accomplished successful activities in preserving endangered historical heritages. The US government's support for the restoration of the churches at Lalibela is a good indication in this regard.

The effort under way to work collaboratively with the government of Ethiopia to protect historical heritage sites, share best practices, train and empower a new generation of conservation experts is encouraging.

The role of Turkish government through its Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) is also worth mentioning in this regard. Using its TIKA, the government of Turkey has restored a 100-year-old Ottoman-era building in the Ethiopian city of Harar. The consulate building was built during the Ottoman era in 1912. However, after years of neglect, the building was close to a brink of collapse. However, through TIKA it is restored.

True our country is blessed with unique cultural, historical and natural heritages. However, lack of well qualified and skilled professionals in the area still poses a challenge. The country need to have highly specialized experts as well as middle level trained manpower in the area of heritage conservation. Preserving these historical and cultural heritages should not be left only to the government or few. It should be the responsibility of everyone.

In this regard, universities and vocational schools have to address skill and knowledge gaps in the area through teaching programmes and research projects to safeguard heritages in a sustainable manner.

Cultural heritages should be conserved to play a crucial role in building shared national identity through positive exchange that promote the benefits of cultural diversity for the purpose of reconciliation, peace building, tolerance and sustainable development.

Here, it must also be stressed that restoration of Ethiopia's looted heritages by invaders must be the assignment of both international and local community. As it was mentioned by Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn in Abu Dhabi conference on cultural heritages, the international community should help Ethiopia's effort to restore its heritages looted by foreigners.

Ethiopia has been a victim of cultural heritages plundering and looting due to foreign aggression, trafficking and smuggling, which resulted in loss of many ancient valuable manuscripts, ecclesiastical objects and archaeological remains, among others.

The manuscripts that were illegally taken out of the country include books on religion, medicine, astronomy, calendar, philosophy, law and administration.

Looting and trafficking of heritages are major problems for most of the developing countries. Over 3,500 Ethiopian manuscripts are believed to be found in many European countries and the US.

More serious than looting and trafficking of heritages is the deliberate destruction of heritages. This heinous act is part of the deculturalization process used by terrorist groups. It has turned a heinous danger.

Ethiopia has put in place clear policy frameworks to preserve and conserve historical heritages. The FDRE Constitution article 41/9 gives the legal ground for preserving and conserving cultural heritages. Similarly, the cultural policy of Ethiopia adopted in 1998 gives more guarantee to conserve and preserve country's nations, nationalities and peoples' cultural heritages.

It is good to have policy frameworks and constitutional legal grounds to preserve heritages. However, without a skilled manpower and responsible citizens that care about heritages both the policy framework and constitutional legal grounds cannot be perfectly effective. In this regard, the government, the public, universities and colleges have the responsibility to safeguard our heritages.