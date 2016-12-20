Ethiopia: Egte Cyclists Win in Coca-Cola Warm-Up Club Tourney

One can clearly see the crowd witnessing the thrilling event

Haile Awel of the Ethiopian Grain Trade Enterprise (EGTE) cyclist emerged first in the men's 70 km course race on Sunday at the Addis Ababa stadium in the presence of thousands of cheering fans.

The second place was taken by Tesfalem Haile of Electric while Melese Sintayehu from the Youth Academy won the third place. The cyclists had by average 38.5 km speed per hour.

In the men's 40 km mountain bike race Eshetu Madebo of EGTE came out first leaving behind the Youth Acadmy Shemsedin Redwan and Abrham Negash to take the second and third places, in the order of that. The contenders covered 37.4 km per hour speed.

In the women's 30 km mountain bike Miraf Gebreigziabher, Firehiwot Teshale and Kidist Oumer occupied from one up to three places, in that order. They had 29.62km speed by average. Three of them belong to the Youth Academy.

In the 20 km race Tewfik Nasir took the first place while Abduljelil finished second. The third place was won by Abiy Abera. The cyclists had 34.51 km per hour speed by average. Three of them belong to Kolfe Sub City.

This was the first cycling event to take place in this Ethiopian season under the name of Coca Cola Addis cycling race. The race brought huge cycling fans around the Addis Ababa stadium.

"We know that cycling tournaments attract huge crowd every time but we didn't expect such incredibly high turn out. This is a good beginning for us and our new sponsor Coca Cola," Addis Ababa Cycling Federation (AACF) President Rezene Beyene said.

Present on the occasion were Nigatu Dagnachew, Head of the Addis Ababa Sports Bureau, Veteran cyclist Geremew Demboba, Nebiyou Samuel Ferenj, Patron of AACF, Xavier Selga, General Manger of East Africa Bottling Share Company and other invited guests.

Geremew Demboba was one of the Ethiopian national team cyclists when the country participated in the in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics for the first time.

East Africa Bottling Share Company had a half million sponsorship deal with the Addis Ababa Cycling Federation (AACF) last week Tuesday.

The sponsorship deal is set for the coming one year with the possibility of extension.

When the two sides had a signing ceremony last week Tuesday at Coca Cola head office both sides were enthusiastic to see the progress of cycling in Ethiopia.

Just a day before the signing ceremony the Patron of the AACF Nebiyou said, "We are very glad to announce that we got 500, 000 birr from our sponsor East Africa Bottling S. C for one year. It is our first time to get this much money to carry out the cycling tournament that takes place in a year."

Nebiyou added that the East Africa Bottling Share Company General Manger Xavier Selga is dedicated to invest on the youth believing that the future belongs to them. One best way of investment is sport, Nebiyou noted.

If the past is any guide, the competition in Addis Ababa and elsewhere in the country was so tight and thrilling along that it had the power to attract huge crowd. What was seen on Sunday was the proof of that.

Tradition has it that there has always been strong contest in connection to the Ethiopian Christmas.

The addition of East Africa Bottling Share Company in to this parade is expected to boost the quality of the tournament, the AACF president Rezene remarked.

The AACF and the sponsor agreed that hereafter the annual tournament will be called the Coca-Cola Addis Ababa cycling tournament.

This is a great inspiration for the Addis cyclists who are in desperate need of materials and other tools to enhance their capacity, Rezene said

According to the event organizers this was just the beginning of the season's calendar as warm-up contest among the Addis cyclists. The competition will continue the coming Sunday at Belay Zeleke road.