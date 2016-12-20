Malawi: Govt to Construct Markets for Women

Lilongwe — Government has outlined plans to construct established markets in the country in order to empower women in business ventures in agriculture and economic activities internationally.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Women and Child Welfare Dr. Mary Shawa disclosed this on Thursday in Lilongwe during media orientation on how journalists can report on women economic empowerment and gender sensitive issues.

"Women have the capacity of contributing to the economy of this country, therefore they need our support; as government we aim at making their business meet international standards," she said.

Shawa observed said that although most women do not have enough capital and equipment to help them grow in business they still work hard on the little they have.

Vice Chairperson of Agriculture and Economic Empowerment of Women - Permanent Committee (AEEW-PC) and Gender Coordination Network (GCN) Dr. Ellen Mlamba requested the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to reduce tax on goods imported by women from other countries in order to empower them economically.

"Women struggle a lot when they go outside the country to buy goods for business and face a lot of challenges at the boarder such as huge tax and high rentals at their business places that reduce their profits.

"Therefore, on behalf of these women I would like to appeal to MRA to reduce tax on the imported goods to help women make reasonable profits that can change their lives," she outlined.

AEEW-PC organized the half-day orientation workshop for journalists from different media houses to orient them on gender sensitive reporting and economic empowerment of women.