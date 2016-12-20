20 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: #DRCProtest in Pretoria Turns Violent

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Police Fire Rubber Bullets at DR Congo Protest in Pretoria

Violence has broken out at the DRC embassy in Pretoria with protesters wanting Congolese President Joseph Kabila to step down clashing with police on Tuesday.

News24 correspondent Carien du Plessis, who is at the scene, tweeted that there are more than 100 protesters and that police officers had fired rubber bullets at them.

"People pelting embassy with stones and any object they can find. Shouting Kabila must go," she tweeted.

"Police checking if they have enough rounds. Gun shots and stones pelted at nyalas. Police move back. Protesters see victory."

Earlier Du Plessis tweeted that protesters had broken through tape police had put up in the street where the embassy is.

In another protest about Kabila in Cape Town on Monday, about 200 protesters gathered in the city centre.

Stun grenades had been fired to disperse them.

Kabila's term expires on Tuesday.

He has, however, not shown any sign of stepping down, News24 has previously reported, and mediation talks have failed, sparking fears of fresh political violence in the mineral-rich but unstable Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Source: News24

More on This

Congolese Threaten to Remove Envoy to Pretoria

Democratic Republic of Congo nationals living in South Africa are threatening to take things into their own hands and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.