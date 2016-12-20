20 December 2016

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Mzbel Returns to Facebook, Advises Fans to Be Wary of Fake People

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: MzBel/Facebook
MzBel.
By Jeffrey Darko

Checks by www. Ghanaweb.com today December 20, 2016, indicate that "I am sixteen years" famed musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel in showbiz has returned to Facebook, days after going into hiding.

The controversial singer unfollowed all her fans and deleted all posts on her Instagram page last week after she bemoaned an alleged attack on her by some NPP supporters who, she claimed, stormed her house, asked her to record a video and apologize to President-elect, Akufo-Addo for uttering some distasteful remarks about him during the campaign period.

As at this morning, our checks reveals she updated her Facebook page twice yesterday with very touching message accompanied with hot photos, advising her fans to be wary of fake friends.

"Don't fear the enemy that attacks you, but the fake friend that hugs you!".

Everybody isn't your friend. Just because they hang around u and laugh with u doesn't mean they're your friend. People pretend well. At the end of the day, real situations expose fake people, so pay attention" she wrote.

