20 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria/Gabon: Rohr Heads to Afcon in Gabon

Photo: The Guardian
Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is expected to be at next year's AFCON in Gabon after a short holiday in Madagascar.

Rohr has already said he will be at Gabon 2017 to spy on Nigeria's World Cup rivals Cameroon and Algeria.

Incidentally, the Franco-German was in charge of co-hosts Gabon when they reached the last eight of the 2012 AFCON and so he will be very much at home in Gabon.

The Super Eagles will face Cameroon in a crucial double header from August 2017 on the road to Russia 2018 with Nigeria hosting the first game in Uyo.

Nigeria lead their qualifying group on six points from two matches, while Cameroon are second with two points.

Zambia and Algeria are on a point each.

In March 2017, Nigeria are due to play a series of friendlies as part of their preparations for the World Cup qualifiers.

