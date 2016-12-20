Malawi: ICAM Donates Desks to Chimbowe CDSS

Kasungu — Girls at Chimbowe Day Secondary School in Kasungu East have hailed Institute for Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) for a donation of 52 desks worth K1.6 million saying it will improve their performance.

ICAM made the donation Thursday in what it said was in response to a request by member of parliament Madalitso Kazombo who said lack of desks at the school was hampering efforts to promote girl education.

"The students were sitting on the floor and yet when they were in primary school they used to sit on desks; this was like a demotion instead of promotion, we believe they will be motivated and work hard and make it to the university, said ICAM representative Dr Francis Gondwe.

He said the donation also fulfilled the institute's corporate social responsibility adding there was need to motivate girls by providing conducive learning environment for them to remain in school.

In speaking on behalf of the students after receiving the donation Efrida Tembo, a form 4 student, said ICAM had leveled the playing field for both girls and boys adding when seated on the floor girls had challenges standing up to answer questions to teachers.

She said, "Due to lack of desks, we used to sit on the floor and we girls had difficulties to stand up, hence we did not participate.

"During this rain season we fail to sit down as the floor is always wet, but with this donation our performance will improve as we will partake in everything taking place in class," Tembo added.

Meanwhile, parliamentarian Kazombo thanked ICAM for the gesture and advised the students to take good care of the desks.