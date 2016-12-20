Sudan: Norway Backs IOM to Combat Irregular Migration in Sudan

Khartoum — The Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security has signed a NOK 4 million ($480,000) agreement to fund a IOM project to protect migrants in Sudan.

The International Organization of Migration project 'Enhancing Protection and Improving Knowledge on the Risks of Irregular Migration in Sudan' is planned for one year project to contribute to enhancing the protection of migrants. Access to services will be increased and alternatives to irregular migration promoted.

Norway has supported the project over the past three years through two previous phases. Last year established a Migrant Resource and Response Centre in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a key transit city for mixed migration flows and irregular migrants.

The centre is the first of its kind in Sudan and offers services including information and counselling on risks of irregular migration, medical assistance, psychosocial support, and assisted voluntary return to their countries of origin.

Norwegian Ambassador to Sudan Bård Hopland told the press at the signing conference on Friday: "The (good) results from Phase I and Phase II show how relevant this project is and the need for it."

IOM Sudan Chief of Mission Mario Lito Malanca said: "This project is important because it addresses the unique and challenging migration environment in Sudan; a country with mixed migration flows, limited regular migration opportunities and numerous migration management challenges."

Norway coordinates the project with Sudan's Ministry of Interior, the Commission for Refugees, UNHCR, UNFPA, UNICEF, local service providers and NGOs.