20 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenya Urges EU to Provide Support to AMISOM

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday urged the European Union to provide support to the African Union Mission in Somalia. He said al-Shabaab terrorists were a threat to regional and global stability.

"More can be achieved if Amisom becomes more effective. The fight against al-Shabaab is a frontline between stability and insecurity," he said.

Mr Kenyatta made the remarks when he opened the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

"I urge European parliamentarians to push for the change we want to see by insisting on bolder investment in security in the Horn of Africa," the President said.

He added that there was much ACP countries and Europe could learn from Kenya and contribute to "ensuring young people are not exploited by cynical actors who utilise conflict and violence for their political and economic ends".

The president said Kenya had pioneered an all-of-government strategy to prevent extremism, which aimed at reducing radicalisation and providing rehabilitation and disengagement from terrorist groups.

He said the government had prioritised policies and investments to ensure demographic growth turned into opportunities and not threats.

National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi said economic growth in Africa and the Caribbean was higher than the global average.

