Algeria: Works of 18th Algeria-Mauritania High Joint Commission Open in Algiers

The works of the 18th session of the Algeria-Mauritania High Joint Commission opened Tuesday in Algiers under the co-chairmanship of Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal and his Mauritanian counterpart Yahya Ould Hamedine.

During this session, 14 cooperation agreements will be signed on various fields namely justice, vocational training, health, trade and economic sectors of common interest.

The previous session held in Mauritania culminated in several cooperation agreements on the political, economic, trade and security areas.

A delegation of Mauritanian businessmen took part in the African Investment and Business Forum in Algiers, during which several agreements were inked.