Namibia: 1 580 Unlicensed Drivers Fined in Zambezi

THERE were 1 581 traffic tickets issued to unlicensed drivers in the Zambezi region this year out of more than 3 470.

The tickets were issued at Katima Mulilo (2 995), Ngoma area (256) and Kongola (220).

Zambezi regional police traffic coordinator Martin Sililo said that they are very worried with the increase in number of unlicensed drivers being fined.

"This is very worrisome because out of 3 341 tickets issued this year about 1581 are for driving without a licence. This is a very serious problem. Traffic officers become drivers' enemies because they are not obeying the traffic laws" he said.

He also said this could be attributed to the fact that there is only one testing centre in the region that is always fully booked and cannot help everyone on time.

Sililo suggested that there should at least be one testing centre at Ngoma and another at Kongola.

He, however, said it is better for people to wait to get their licence rather than drive without one.

"To be a driver comes with great responsibility because it is not only your life that is at risk but others' too.

As much as you think you can drive you don't know all the traffics signs, therefore you are not eligible to drive without being tested," Sililo said.

According to Sililo, there are about 1 158 warrants of arrest, which they cannot execute because of staff shortages.

Sililo urged all drivers to drive responsibly and to adhere to the rules of the road at all times.