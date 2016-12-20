Angola: 2017 Elections to Test Democracy's Maturity

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, said Monday in Luanda that the conducting of the 2017 General Elections in the country will be a proof of the maturity of the Angolan democracy.

Speaking at the yearend greetings ceremony to the Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, the parliament speaker said it is another opportunity for the exercise of citizenship.

According to the parliamentary leader, this will be a very important moment for Angola.

The top MP said he was convinced that the elections (fourth of the country's history) will be held in a harmonious way, in a spirit of tolerance and respect.

On the other hand, he said that this year was particularly difficult for the country and was marked by an economic and financial crisis resulting from the drop of oil price in the international market.

The crisis, he said, halted the country's development process and significantly affected the lives of Angolan families.

However, the parliament speaker said that the leadership of the Head of State helped to manage the crisis, so that many of the serious problems that resulted from it were satisfactorily controlled and others overcome.

This strategy for ending the crisis, he said, is supposed to reduce excessive reliance on oil as the main source of revenue.