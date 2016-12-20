20 December 2016

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Report of Study On Real Cause of Flooding in Flood Prone Areas Makes Several Recommendations

Government has taken note of the Report on a "Study on the Real Cause of Flooding in Flood Prone Areas in Mauritius" by the Ministry of Environment, Sustainable Development, and Disaster and Beach Management.

The recommendations of the report include a review of existing legislation, namely the Building Control Act and the Forests and Reserves Act, to take into consideration the topography for prescribing reserve width, and the introduction of new legislation for the protection of wetlands, fresh water biodiversity and waterways.

They also include a comprehensive assessment of land drainage catchment, frequent maintenance and cleaning of drains by local authorities, and stricter enforcement of legislations in areas which are known to be at risk of flooding.

