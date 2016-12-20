20 December 2016

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Somalia: Starving Children, Livestock Share Food

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saad Muse

Mogadishu — ELDER children in Somalia are skipping meals so they can share food with livestock and enable younger siblings survive on cow's milk. This is among the repercussions of severe drought that has displaced thousands south of the country. More than 320 000 children are believed to be acutely malnourished and need urgent nutrition support.

In some villages, older children are asked to forego meals and give their food to livestock, which are dying daily from hunger. Starving livestock struggle to lactate, hence elder children have to supplement them. Education has been disrupted as families tend to move and relocate in search of food and water. In addition, vegetation records are believed to have surpassed those observed during the 2010/2011 drought, which claimed up to 258 000 people lives.

Meanwhile, some communities are traveling as far as 125 kilometres, making water consumption drop below 3 litres per person per day. The lowest standard of basic water needs is set at 7,5 litres. Countrywide, it is feared up to 5,6 million people will need emergency food assistance in 2017 while 1,2 million children and pregnant and lactating mothers will require supplementary feeding. More than 9 million people will not have regular access to safe drinking water. "All actors need to act now to avert any further food and livelihood crisis," said an Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development spokesperson.

Somalia

Sweden Gives Humanitarian Aid for Drought

A new contribution of US$2.2 million from the Government of Sweden to the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.