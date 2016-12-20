West Africa: Med View Airline Begins Flights to Liberia, Sierra Leone

Med-View Airline, a private Nigerian aviation firm, launches its maiden flight from Lagos, Nigeria, to the Roberts International Airport (RIA), Liberia, today, Tuesday, December 20. Med-View Airline will be operating a regular flight to Accra, Ghana, Monrovia, Liberia, and Freetown, Sierra Leone, respectively, a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja has said.

In a letter to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, also Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the management of Med-View Airline says the historic arrival of its maiden flight Number VL0203 is part of its efforts to support the President's agenda aimed at facilitating free movement of trade and services within the ECOWAS region.

"Madam President, we are very delighted with your sterling and inspiring leadership both at the national and international levels. Indeed, we are pleased that you have introduced vigor and dynamism to the activities of ECOWAS, and has been chairing credibly well as the first female chair of ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government," a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja quotes the letter.

It is against this background, the dispatch said, "as part of our efforts to facilitate free movement of trade and services within the ECOWAS region, we have decided to extend our regional routes from Lagos-Accra-Freetown-Monrovia during your tenure."

Med-View Airline's maiden flight arrives at the RIA 1:45 p.m. with the Special Representative of the ECOWAS Commission President to Liberia, Ambassador Tunde O. Ajisomo, the Managing Director and members of the Board of the airline and the first set of passengers on board.

After Tuesday's maiden flight, the airline flies to Monrovia and Freetown via Accra three times a week.

Med-View initially began operations in Nigeria in 2007 first for Hajj purposes before going on to commence domestic operation in 2012.

The airline also flies to London, United Kingdom, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.