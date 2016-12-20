Botswana: Govt Careful With Development Planning

Gaborone — Government engages in meticulous economic development planning, which seeks to address the challenges the country faces and improve the livelihood of Batswana.

These were the sentiments expressed by the Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Eric Molale when making his contribution to State-of-the-Nation Address debate in Parliament.

"The planning process is inclusive of the realisation that the country needs sustainable development and it is a process which is carefully undertaken, with considerable thought placed on areas that can assist in moving us forward as a nation," Mr Molale said.

He said spending on improving the capacity of the military was also vital since the security of the country was important. Mr Molale said the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Duma Boko's response to the address contained no new ideas. "A lot of what Mr Boko said is necessary, such as global competitiveness, is already being planned by the

Botswana Democratic Party government, as outlined in the national development plan (NDP).

Also the time period of NDP 10 had been extended by parliament, NDP 11 was never unilaterally suspended by the President as Mr Boko insinuated," Mr Molale said.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Slumber Tsogwane praised the President's speech, saying that this year's address was in line with NDP 11 and the new national Vision 2036.

He further said that the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) had never disappointed Batswana, because in government the party had always come up with policies that are people-centred and uplift people's lives.

Mr Tsogwane said the president has promoted the dignity of the country's poorest citizens through the Presidential Housing Appeal.

Jwaneng-Mabutsane Member of Parliament, Mr Shawn Ntlhaile said that the SONA had not spoken to the needs of the people across the country. He said that poverty is rife in his constituency and that they experience developmental challenges such as a poor road network connecting most villages.

"We have huge disparities between my constituency and some others elsewhere in the country. In the last population census, Sese had 8 000 people but we do not have a proper clinic offering maternity services there. The roads connecting Mabutsane, Kokong, and Khakhea have to be tarred in order to ease the travel and encourage economic activity to take place," Mr Ntlhaile said.

Source : BOPA