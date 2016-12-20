Botswana: Shared Services Not Part of Initiative - Kebonang

Gaborone — The Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Advocate Sadique Kebonang says shared services was not part of the Strategy 2020 initiative.

Answering a question in Parliament Wednesday (December 14), Advocate Kebonang said however, that discussions were held about the possibility of introducing shared services into the strategy.

He explained that shared services model was not the brain child of De Beers Global Sightholder Services (DBGSS) but was considered by both DTCB and DBGSS but it was not implemented.

He indicated that Strategy 2020 key objectives included transforming DTCB into a processing organisation in a bid to ensure continuous improvement of processes, achieving process excellence as well as establishing a delivery excellence culture.

Such objectives, he said called for process engineering, developing of appropriate structures, placing the right people in the right positions and ensuring that the organisation had the right capacity in terms of the number of people versus workload.

He also explained that through the process, DTCB parted with 79 employees, all of which were Batswana except for the position of senior manager-technical services.

He added that prior to implementation, all of DTCB employees were citizens.

Further, he said approval of the consultants was in accordance with the normal DTCB procurement procedures. Appointment of the consultants, he said was done as per the DTCB procurements.

Advocate Kebonang was responding to a question from Boteti East Member of Parliament, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe, who wanted the minister to state whether a shared services model between DTCB was seriously considered during implementation of Strategy 2020.

Mr Lelatisitswe also wanted to know if it was introduced as cost saving measure.

Further, he wanted to know the number of employees who had lost jobs versus foreigners during implementation of the strategy.

He also wanted to know who had approved the decision to hire consultants at a cost of P1 million to work on shared services model when Strategy 2020 implementation was in full swing and whether engagement of consultants followed set standards.

Source : BOPA