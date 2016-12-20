Malawi: Plan Malawi Embarks On Disaster Preparedness Project

Mulanje — A local Non-Governmental Organization, Plan Malawi has embarked on a disaster preparedness project targeting school going children in Mulanje district.

Presenting the Project to the District Executive Committee on Thursday, Assistant Program Manager for Plan Mulanje Programme Area, Jane Mweziwina said the project's main goal is to promote inclusive learning and create safe schools for school going children by ensuring that children and communities are aware of disaster management using early warning systems to protect their schools and communities at large from natural hazards.

She said since the country is prone to disasters such as floods, there is a greater need for it to be recognized as an important area for children to learn to ensure they are equipped with relevant information about disasters.

"The project's main target is to promote safe schools for our children to make sure their rights are not infringed upon in times of disasters and to achieve this we would like them to be imparted with knowledge in disaster management and resilience by forming disaster risk management clubs in schools and communities,"Mweziwina explained.

Desk Officer for Basic Education in Mulanje, Dinner Kalepa commended Plan Malawi for coming up with the project saying it is timely especially considering how natural disasters frequently hit the country and Mulanje district in particular.

Kalepa tipped the organization to utilize trained special needs teachers in the district to ensure students with special needs are not left behind with the messages.

Director of Planning and Development for Mulanje, Humphreys Gondwe asked for collaboration between organizations working in the same field to avoid duplication of activities and waste of resources.

The project is worth MK103,000,000.00 and will be implemented through 2020 in 10 schools from Traditional Authority Juma.

Similar projects are being carried out in Karonga and Chikhwawa.