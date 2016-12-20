Ghana: Blessing Crowned Player of the Season

Liberty Professionals offensive midfielder, Latif Blessing, has been named the Best Player for the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season.

The diminutive winger, who had a wonderful season with the capital-based club, got the nod ahead of Medeama midfielder, Kwasi Donsu and Abdul Bashiru of Dream FC, to win the topmost prize at the awards ceremony on Friday, 16 December 2016 in Accra.

Blessing also received an award for emerging top scorer of the season after netting 17 goals.

Hearts of Oak's Inusah Musah won the best defender award whilst shot-stopper Richard Ofori of league champions, Wa All Stars scooped the Best goalkeeper gong.

Award winners

Player of the season - Latif Blessing (Liberty Professionals)

Goal King - Latif Blessing (Liberty Professionals)

Goalkeeper of the season - Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defender of the season - Inusah Musah (Hearts of Oak)

Most Promising Player of the Season - Abdul Alidu Hudu

Club of the season - Wa All Stars (for winning the league)

Coach of the season - Anos Adipa (Wa All Stars)

CEO of the season - Oduro Nyarko (Wa All Stars)

Fair Play Award - Berekum Chelsea

Referee of the season - Awal Mohammed

Camera Man of the season - Paul Agbeyagah

Match Commissioner of the season - Augustine Asante

Assistant Referee of the season - Haruna Bawa

Awards - Welbeck Abra-Appiah (Former chairman, Premier League Board)