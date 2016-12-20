Gambia - Preparations Underway For Adama Barrow's Inauguration

This follows the endorsement of his victory by ECOWAS leaders and leading international figures.

As Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Mediator of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, gets set to begin work on the Gambian election crisis, the country's President-elect, Adama Barrow, has been receiving the nod from more international figures. This follows his endorsement over the weekend in Abuja, Nigeria at an ECOWAS regional summit.

Agency reports cited President Buhari as saying he will engage with President Yahya Jammeh so that he can peacefully hand over power to Barrow on January 19, 2017. This includes offering him safety guarantees after leaving power, sources said. Jammeh first acknowledged defeat to his main opponent in the presidential poll earlier this month, but later reneged, complaining that there were irregularities with the vote. He has since taken the matter to the Supreme Court.

Back home in Gambia, preparations for the inauguration of Adama Barrow have been set in motion, The Point newspaper reported yesterday, December 19, 2016. In a statement read on his behalf by Halifa Sallah, Spokesperson of the Coalition, Barrow said the legitimacy of his status as incoming President has been endorsed at home and abroad. Externally, Adama Barrow has been endorsed by Russian President, Vladimir Putin, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, the European Union, UN Secretary General, the UK, the US, among others.