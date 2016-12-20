Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Uganda's KCCA players celebrating a goal (file photo).

Kampala — Having spent the better part of pre-season making recruitments for continental football, Uganda's Caf representatives KCCA and Vipers will keenly follow proceedings in Egypt to know their opponents in the preliminary stage.

As Ugandan champions, Mike Mutebi's KCCA will compete in the Caf Champions League while Vipers will represent the country in the Confederations Cup.

Meanwhile title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa are among eight winners of the Caf Champions League who will compete in the premier African club competition next season.

Only Al Ahly of Egypt, TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Enyimba of Nigeria have staged successful defences since the 1964 launch of the Champions League.

Ahly (2005-2006 and 2012-2013) and Mazembe (1967-1968 and 2009-2010) twice won back-to-back titles.

Enyimba, the only Nigerian outfit to conquer the continent in the premier club competition, triumphed in 2003 and 2004.

A further eight defending champions reached successive finals, but had to settle for runners-up prizes.

Record eight-time title-holders Ahly, fellow Egyptian side Zamalek and Esperance and Etoile Sahel of Tunisia are among the teams who will challenge Sundowns, the second African champions from South Africa after Orlando Pirates.

Mazembe and Vita Club of DR Congo and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco complete the list of former winners who have confirmed their participation.

Five-time champions Zamalek were losing finalists this year, going down 3-1 on aggregate to Sundowns, and Wydad reached the semi-finals. The other losing 2016 semi-finalists, ZESCO United of Zambia, failed to qualify and compete in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup instead.