Sudan: Joss Stone in Sudan and Collaborates With Unicef Ambassador Nancy Ajaj

Singing about unconditional love, the multi-platinum and Grammy award-nominated Soul, R&B, Blues and Reggae singer Joss Stone continues her journey to every country in the world with this latest collaboration with Sudanese singer Nancy Ajaj.

The new national ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) for Sudan, Nancy Ajaj is a Sudanese singer, songwriter and recording Artist. Her style of music is an unique blend of the style of old Sudanese singers and a range of upbeat jazz tunes.

Ajaj wrote this song herself about always being in love with Sudan. She believes singing love and peace is the best way to bring people together.