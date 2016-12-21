Nigeria: Buhari Meets Ghana's President-Elect, Saraki in Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met Ghana's President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akufo-Addo, who was in Nigeria for the Future of Africa Awards held in Lagos, said his visit to the Villa gave him opportunity to wish Buhari happy birthday.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting President Buhari, he said " "I came on a private visit to Lagos on Sunday to participate in the Future of Africa Awards and I thought it is proper that I take that opportunity to come to Abuja to pay my respect to the President.

"I have been elected but I have not taken the oath of office. That will be taking place on January 7. But in the meantime, I have come to introduce myself to President Buhari so that we begin to know each other.

He further explained that "The relationship between our two countries is so important for our countries, West Africa and Africa. I think those of us who are in positions of leadership need to know each other and have an understanding and address the main concerns of our populations.

"I had the opportunity to say a belated happy birthday to the President. His birthday is an important day in my life because that day is my late mother's birthday.

"We had a very good exchange. We are determined to grow the relationship between our two countries."

Also the President met with Senate President, Bukola Saraki yesterday.

Recall that the Senate had recently rejected the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic Crimes and Financial Commission ( EFCC) and also called for the resignation of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF) Babachir David Lawal over mismanagement of funds.