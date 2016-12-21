THE government should put its house in order in time for next year's command agriculture scheme if the programme is to be a success, local fertiliser companies have said.

Government this year unveiled a $500 million programme under which it aims to produce two million tonnes of maize from 400,000 hectares of land to help ensure food security and to reduce dependency on imports.

At least four million people are receiving food assistance following the El Nino-induced drought.

However, reports indicate farmers have been spending many nights queueing for fertiliser at the various supplier companies.

Thousands are still to receive compound D fertiliser, despite the country's planting season having started in September.

This came out during a tour of Omnia and Zimbabwe Fertiliser Companies (ZFC) by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of Agriculture this Tuesday.

Legislators heard that the companies' failure to access foreign currency required in procurement of raw materials as well as fertiliser to meet the farmers' demand for the product.

While acknowledging government efforts in capacitating farmers, ZFC managing director Richard Dafana said companies where not given enough time to prepare for the scheme.

"The talk started around March to May, but we were only signed the contracts on October 10.

"This is the time we were supposed to have finished delivering for farmers in the scheme and left with private buyers," he told the legislators.

Government has since given the companies the greenlight to supplement their production with imports but the firms have not been able to import due to problems getting foreign currency.

"But with (Zimbabwe's) liquidity crunch known everywhere, they (suppliers) have been telling us 'we give you what you have paid for'," said Dafana.

Omnia finance director Ann Munetsi, speaking from the company's Banket premises said the import permit should be backed by funds.

"We were given permission to import 6,000 tonnes duty free but then we can't access the (necessary) foreign currency," she said.

Sable Chemicals, which is the biggest provider of chemical components and fertilisers, has been not been operational for some time owing to lack of capital. This has dealt a blow to the country's capacity to provide both compound and top dressing fertilisers.

The producers claimed that allocations from Treasury continue to go down despite their being on the priority list for foreign currency.