21 December 2016

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Made-in-Rwanda - Govt to Review Procurement Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/The New Times
A worker at textile industry factory.
By Nasra Bishumba

The law on public procurement is set for review as one of the strategies to boost products that are made in Rwanda.

According to the Minister for Trade, Industry, and East African Community Affairs, François Kanimba, the existing law has seen imported products gain an upper hand, consequently increasing the trade deficit.

The minister was speaking at the closure of the weeklong Made-in-Rwanda trade fair in Kigali yesterday.

Kanimba said the Government, being one of the major clients [of locally-made products], should walk the talk and lead by example when it comes to purchasing local products.

"The Government already decided to review the laws that govern tendering processes in public institutions so that they can clearly state that priority should go to local products," he said.

Kanimba also pledged the Government's commitment to remove obstacles that hamper locally made products.

"The commitment to strengthening the local production and market is evident in the recent decisions like scrapping taxes on heavy duty factory machines," Kanimba said.

The minister further called on the private sector to up their game saying that they too have a major role to play to ensure locally made products are available, competitive and of quality.

The Chairperson of the Private Sector Federation, Benjamin Gasamagera, advised traders to help change people's mindset that imported goods are better, by improving the quality of their products and exploiting their uniqueness.

"You can achieve good quality by relying on information technology and by providing continuous capacity building programs to your employees so that in the process, you produce better products and in large quantities," Gasamagera said.

This is the second edition of the Made-In-Rwanda trade fair. It attracted 300 traders. The first ever Made-in-Rwanda expo took place in February this year.

Rwanda

Germany Invests Rwf30 Billion in Energy Sector

Efforts to boost power generation are set to receive timely support thanks to Germany's commitment to invest Euros… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.