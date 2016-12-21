Angola: Government Provides Access to Foreign Currencies for Economic Operators

Luanda — The Angolan government has maintained its commitment to facilitating access to foreign exchange by economic operators, which has allowed the provision of fertilizers, seeds and animal traction plows in the domestic market, said agriculture minister, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga.

According to the official who was speaking to the sector staff, it is expected that this facilitation would lead to satisfactory results at the end of the current agricultural campaign.

He said that climate factors, particularly rainfall, have been favorable to agricultural production, which allows us to see good results at the end of the present agricultural season.

The minister said that, despite some constraints and the difficult economic situation that the country is experiencing, the sector was able to honor commitments made with partners and had a budget execution of around 92 percent.

"For next year, the Ministry of Agriculture intends to conclude with the ongoing projects and start others in accordance with the approved budget and with the mobilization of other lines of internal and external financing.

According to the perspective for 2017, he said that the sector will continue to pay attention to staff training, encourage young people to embrace the agrarian / forestry career and be future entrepreneurs in the sector.