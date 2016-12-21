20 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Harat Transportation Company Expanding Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — As part of its efforts to expand transportation service to remote parts of the country, the Harat Transportation Company has begun providing service from and to Senafe-Soira and its environs.

The head of the company in the Southern region, Mr. Ahmed Ali-Shum reported that the transportation service has been delayed due to inconvenient road and that with the renovation of the road by the government the service has commenced as of 17 December.

Mr. Ahmed also called on the beneficiaries to assume responsibility for renovating the road and judiciously use the allocated buses.

Mr. Eskias Wuhbet, administrator of the sub-zone, pointed out that the expansion of the transportation service being made by the company has created satisfaction on the part of the public and commended Harat Transportation Company for the effort it is exerting.

The beneficiaries on their part said that they had forces to travel long distance to go to Senafe for business purposes and that with the newly opened transportation service their problems will be alleviated.

Eritrea

Aqordet - Forto-Sawa Route Renovated

The residents of Forto-Sawa semi urban center in collaboration with members of the Popular Army and Government employees… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.