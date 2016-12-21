20 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Needy Families Rehabilitated

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare in the Anseba region rehabilitated 20 needy families from the sub-zones of Hagaz, Elabered, Halhal and Adi-Tekelezan with livestock.

The head of the branch office in the region, Mr. Girmai Bokretsion pointed out that the rehabilitation process worth of 600 thousand Nakfa was as parts of the initiative being taken to support needy citizens become self supportive and active members of the society.

Indicating that this year alone the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare has extended financial support to 110 victims of HIV/AIDS and 200 students were provided 500 Nakfa each for buying school materials and uniforms.

The beneficiary families expressed satisfaction for the support they were provided and expressed to endeavor to improve their livelihood.

Eritrea

President Afwerki Holds Talks With Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

President Isaias Afwerki currently on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates met and held talks on January 2 with… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.