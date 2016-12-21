Eritrea: Needy Families Rehabilitated

Keren — The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare in the Anseba region rehabilitated 20 needy families from the sub-zones of Hagaz, Elabered, Halhal and Adi-Tekelezan with livestock.

The head of the branch office in the region, Mr. Girmai Bokretsion pointed out that the rehabilitation process worth of 600 thousand Nakfa was as parts of the initiative being taken to support needy citizens become self supportive and active members of the society.

Indicating that this year alone the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare has extended financial support to 110 victims of HIV/AIDS and 200 students were provided 500 Nakfa each for buying school materials and uniforms.

The beneficiary families expressed satisfaction for the support they were provided and expressed to endeavor to improve their livelihood.