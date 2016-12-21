21 December 2016

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Receives Ghana's President-Elect, Akufo-Addo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ijidolapo Ijiwoye With Agency Report

President Muhammadu Buhari today received Ghana's President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is happening during his 3-day visit to Nigeria. We believe this to be a part of a smooth transition process in Ghana.

"I came on a private visit to Lagos on Sunday to participate in the Future of Africa Awards and I thought it is proper that I take that opportunity to come to Abuja to pay my respect to the President." Said the President-elect.

"I have been elected but I have not taken the oath of office. That will be taking place on January 7. But in the meantime, I have come to introduce myself to President Buhari so that we begin to know each other."

Nigeria

Why Some Federal Workers Have Not Received Salaries - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the reason some federal government agencies… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.