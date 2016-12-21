Nigeria: Buhari Receives Ghana's President-Elect, Akufo-Addo

President Muhammadu Buhari today received Ghana's President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is happening during his 3-day visit to Nigeria. We believe this to be a part of a smooth transition process in Ghana.

"I came on a private visit to Lagos on Sunday to participate in the Future of Africa Awards and I thought it is proper that I take that opportunity to come to Abuja to pay my respect to the President." Said the President-elect.

"I have been elected but I have not taken the oath of office. That will be taking place on January 7. But in the meantime, I have come to introduce myself to President Buhari so that we begin to know each other."