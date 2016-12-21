Sudan: Abducted UNHCR Workers Freed

Al-Geneina, Darfur — Security authorities have managed to free three workers abducted from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Darfur region. Governor of West Darfur Fadl al-Moula al-Haja said security authorities talked into releasing the three abducted workers who were abducted at gun point by armed men last month.
According to Sudan News Agency the kidnapped, two Nepalese nationals and a Sudanese, were returned safely to base. He said no ransom was paid. The Governor ordered transferring the three men to the hospital for check-up.