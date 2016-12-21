Sudan: Abducted UNHCR Workers Freed

According to Sudan News Agency the kidnapped, two Nepalese nationals and a Sudanese, were returned safely to base. He said no ransom was paid. The Governor ordered transferring the three men to the hospital for check-up.

Al-Geneina, Darfur — Security authorities have managed to free three workers abducted from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Darfur region. Governor of West Darfur Fadl al-Moula al-Haja said security authorities talked into releasing the three abducted workers who were abducted at gun point by armed men last month.

