20 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former Police Chiefs Turned MPs to Vote for Incumbent

Three former Somali police chiefs have joined the new upper and lower houses of the Somali federal parliament, in a bid to vote for the caretaker president Hassan Sheikh.

Speaking at an event to mark the 73rd anniversary of the police establishment in Mogadishu, Somali police boss Gen Mohamed Sheikh Hassan disclosed the information.

He said the following figures have served the highest rank of the police force and now they are MPs allied to the outgoing president who is seeking a re-election in the coming polls.

Gen Abdi Hassan Awale elected as senator for the upper house chamber.

Sharif Shekhuna Maye, elected MP and joined the lower house.

Mohamed Ibrahim Abdi, became a lower house MP.

