20 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Sharif Hassan Accused of Leadership Incompetence

The outgoing state minister of foreign affairs Khalid Omar Ali said presidential candidacy of the south west stat president Sharif Hassan is null and void. He accused South west state president of leadership incompetence as he failed to develop his administration since he came to power barely two years ago.

"He is a fake presidential candidate. He is a political broker with no interest in becoming the country's president. He wants to sell votes of the MPs," he added.

Finally, the state minister said south west state president Sharif Hassan has ignored the frequent civilian killings by AMISOM in lower Shabelle region.

