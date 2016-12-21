Somalia: Presidential Candidate Calls for End of Electoral Fraud

Mohamed Ali Ameriko, a presidential Candidate and former Somali Ambassador to Kenya has on Tuesday voiced concern over the widespread of fraud in the ongoing election.

The presidential hopeful has accused the electoral disputes body of reducing the 24 nullified parliamentary seats to 11, allowing the others to fully join the parliament.

"It is unfortunate the outgoing government to tackle the electoral fraud in the parliamentary polls before presidential election by the end of this year," he said.

Mohamed Ali Ameriko is remembered to be the first ambassador to bring back the country's embassy building in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital to the people of Somalia.

Mr Ameriko has called on electoral commission to deal with the alleged electoral fraud, intimidation and vote rigging in the parliamentary election in Somalia.