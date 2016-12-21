Burundi: Two Local Watchdogs Do Not Welcome the Rise in Electricity Price

The Burundian Association of Consumers-ABUCO and the Center for Fight against Corruption and Economic Embezzlement- OLUCOME say they are not pleased with the decision by the public company in charge of supplying water and electricity-REGIDESO to increase the price of electricity. ABUCO says the decision comes to worsen the situation of the population already living in plight.

In a statement issued on 15 December 2016, Burundi government alongside financial and technical partners agreed on a REGIDESO reform plan which includes strategic actions to review the electricity tariff structure.

Come Manirakiza, Energy and Mines Minister who presented the plan in the Council of Ministers, said the commission that was set up for the cause proposed the tariff schedule providing for an increase in the current tariff to enable the State to no longer subsidize the consumption of electricity which is a commercial product.

Gabriel Rufyiri, Olucome Chairman, said the government and all public institutions should first pay the arrears they owe to Regideso." The state and its institutions owe BIF 60 bn to REGIDESO Company. It is incomprehensible that the Council of Ministers decide to increase the price of electricity instead of looking into how the government should pay arrears it owes to the company", Rufyiri said. He also said it is the population that always suffers the consequences.

Jean Noel Nkurunziza, ABUCO Chairman, said the rise in electricity price by REGIDESO comes to worsen the population's living conditions which were already poor. "The price of different products has recently gone up.

Regideso should find other ways of improving its financial situation without victimizing its customers", Nkurunziza says.

ABUCO chairman calls for the suspension of the decision.