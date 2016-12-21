Photo: Daily Monitor

Former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye.

Mbale/Tororo — Dr Kizza Besigye, a former presidential candidate, has reiterated earlier remarks condemning the use of violent means to dislodge the current NRM regime from power.

Dr Besigye first made the remarks early this year while protesting the outcome of the February 18 presidential election at his Kasangati home in Wakiso District.

Addressing FDC party leaders in Mbale Town yesterday, former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag bearer, who claimed some of his aggrieved supporters have asked him to use violent means to capture power, said the use of force should never cross their mind.

"If we want to win the dictator, we need to join hands and avoid getting involved in the use of violent means because it will cost our lives and property, which is not what we stand for," Dr Besigye advised.

He said the party had started mobilising all FDC supporters across the country to demand for the party's official results of 2016.

The Electoral Commission declared Mr Museveni winner of the February 18 election with close to 61 per cent, with Dr Besigye coming second with 35 per cent and former Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi scoring less than 2 per cent.

Dr Besigye has since disputed the election results and announced defiance campaigns in disapproval of President Museveni's government.

President Museveni came to power in 1986 after a successful five-year guerrilla struggle.

Dr Besigye claimed that the use of violence in 1986 to bring the current regime in power is responsible for President Museveni's overstay in power.

Meanwhile, business was paralysed on Sunday on Mbale-Tororo highway at Bungokho Trading Centre when police deployed heavily to block Dr Besigye from accessing Mbale Town.

Several passengers travelling from Mbale and Tororo were stranded as the highway remained closed from 2pm to 10pm.

Police headed by the Elgon regional police commander, Mr Francis Chemusto, negotiated with Dr Besigye to return to Kampala saying they had not been notified about his visit.

As events unfolded, the police avoided the use of teargas or firing live bullets to quell his supporters.

Mr Chemusto engaged in an exchange of bitter words with Opposition leaders, who accused him of being biased but he maintained that Dr Besigye did not get permission to conduct the meeting.

The party secretary general, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, told Daily Monitor that they had explicit permission from the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura.

"We have a letter from IGP allowing us to conduct regional meetings. We are shocked to see police blocking us without any reason," said Mr Nandala, adding that they have held the same meetings in other regions without interference.

The national FDC party chairperson, Amb Waswa Birigwa, wondered why police blocked them.

"Uganda police are good at creating scenes. How do you block somebody who has a letter from your boss," Mr Birigwa wondered.

Police arrested two unidentified people and a police officer attached to Butiru Police Station in Manafwa during the scuffle for allegedly inciting FDC supporters to demonstrate. The FDC team had to return to Prime Hotel Tororo where they spent the night last Saturday under high police deployment.

Drama

There was drama at Prime Hotel Tororo on Monday morning as Ms Ingrid Turinawe; the FDC Women League chairperson, confronted three police officers for alleged trespass when they allegedly sneaked into the kitchen in a hotel where FDC leaders' breakfast was being prepared.

The acting OC operations at Tororo CPS, Mr Mubarak Muhindo, and two police officers were sighted at the hotel kitchen, which is out of bounds to non-staff. Hotel staff and customers were suspicious and alerted the FDC leaders.

"You get out of here, you will not be allowed in the kitchen, we cannot allow you in the kitchen. What profession is this? They want to give us poison," Ms Turinawe claimed as she confronted Mr Muhindo.

Non-violence

Peace. Dr Besigye told supporters that use of force should never cross their mind.

Unity. He said, "If we want to win the dictator, we need to join hands and avoid getting involved in the use of violent means because it will cost our lives and property, which is not what we stand for."

Election. The Electoral Commission declared Mr Museveni winner of the February 18 election with close to 61 per cent, with Dr Besigye coming second with 35 per cent and former Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi scoring less than 2 per cent.

Different view. Dr Besigye has since disputed the election results and announced defiance campaigns in disproval of President Museveni's government.

Overstay. Dr Besigye claimed that the use of violence in 1986 to bring the current regime in power is responsible for President Museveni's overstay in power.