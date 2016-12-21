The first Somali American legislator Ilhan Omar arrived in the Somali capital Mogadishu and met President Hassan Sheikh. In the meeting at Villa Somalia Hassan Sheikh requested her presence in the upcoming presidential elections.

Ilham congratulated Somalia for the establishment of the 30% threshold for women.

"Women can lead Somalia. Somalia is moving ahead" Ilham said.

Ilham an American citizen escaped the civil war in Somalia and lived in Dadaab camp in Kenya before her family was resettled in the US. Ilhaan was elected Minnesota State Representative in this years election.

She was accompanied by her husband Ahmed Elmi.