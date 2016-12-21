20 December 2016

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Gambia in Waiting

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Buhari, Mahama, Sirleaf meet Gambia’s Jammeh.

After the declaration made by President Jammeh that he has nullified the election and that Gambians will go back for election, many soldiers were deployed at strategic locations. Heaps of sand bags decorated major intersections in Kanifing Municipality, Banjul and beyond.

The Coalition asked their supporters to go about their businesses and fraternize with the soldiers wherever and whenever they could by helping them with cigarettes, green tea and even meals.

A week has elapsed since his declaration but Gambians are going about their business while waiting for the day of inauguration of the President- Elect. Instead of the eruption of violent confrontation, the soldiers in the streets had their guns turned against shadows. Since shadows cannot be killed the guns have been silent.

What is prudent now is for the Jammeh administration to realise that the Gambian people will not allow their victory to be squandered by violence. They control power and have entrusted their power to the person they chose. Hence it is prudent for the incumbent to accept the verdict of the people.

Gambia

President Jammeh Claims Only Allah Can Deny Him Victory

The longtime leader of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has defended himself amid calls for him to cede power. Jammeh had initially… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.