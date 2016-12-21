Nigeria: Ghana's President-Elect, Akufo-Addo Visits Buhari

Abuja — The President-elect of Ghana Nana Akufo -Addo, Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House Correspondents shortly before departing the Villa, Akufo-Addo said himself and Buhari were determined to grow the existing relationship between the two countries.

He said they discussed modalities to strengthen the existing bilateral and economic ties between Nigeria and Ghana.

He said: "We had a very good exchange. We are determined to grow the relationship between our two countries."

Akufo-Addo won Ghana's presidential election held on December 10.

He said: "I came on a private visit to Lagos on Sunday to participate in the Future of Africa Awards and I thought it is proper that I take that opportunity to come to Abuja to pay my respect to the president. His birthday is an important day in my life because that day is my late mother's birthday.

"I have been elected but I have not taken the oath of office. That will be taking place on January 7.

"But in the meantime, I have come to introduce myself to President Buhari so that we begin to know each other.

"The relationship between our two countries is so important for our countries, West Africa and Africa. I think those of us who are in positions of leadership need to know each other and have an understanding and address the main concerns of our populations.

"I had the opportunity to say a belated happy birthday to the President. His birthday is an important day in my life because that day is my late mother's birthday," Akufo-Addo noted."